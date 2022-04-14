Unicorn Fart Dust (UFD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Unicorn Fart Dust (UFD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Unicorn Fart Dust (UFD) Information Unicorn Fart Dust is a meme coin on the Solana chain. Official Website: https://unicornfartdust.com/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/eL5fUxj2J4CiQsmW85k5FG9DvuQjjUoBHoQBi2Kpump Buy UFD Now!

Market Cap: $ 48.81M
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 48.81M
All-Time High: $ 0.43094
All-Time Low: $ 0.013946593965305528
Current Price: $ 0.04881

Unicorn Fart Dust (UFD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Unicorn Fart Dust (UFD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of UFD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many UFD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand UFD's tokenomics, explore UFD token's live price!

