OrdinalsBot (TRIO) Information OrdinalsBot is building the essential infrastructure for Bitcoin's emerging data economy, unleashed by Ordinals and fungible inscription standards such as BRC20 and Runes. OrdinalsBot provides the tools and infrastructure required to inscribe data, media, and complex digital assets directly onto satoshis, transforming Bitcoin into a thriving ecosystem of decentralized applications and immutable on-chain records. Official Website: https://ordinalsbot.com/ Whitepaper: https://token.ordinalsbot.com/ Block Explorer: https://ordiscan.com/inscription/3411618 Buy TRIO Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 21.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.70M
All-Time High: $ 6.29
All-Time Low: $ 0.4049563467420489
Current Price: $ 0.462

OrdinalsBot (TRIO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of OrdinalsBot (TRIO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TRIO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TRIO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TRIO's tokenomics, explore TRIO token's live price!

