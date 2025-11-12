TCOM Global (TCOM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into TCOM Global (TCOM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Market Cap: --
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 54.75M
All-Time High: $ 0.07064
All-Time Low: --
Current Price: $ 0.05475

TCOM Global (TCOM) Information TCOM is the world's first decentralized IP governance protocol, starting with 65 classic IPs from Japan's "God of Manga" Osamu Tezuka, to redefine the creation, licensing, and value distribution of intellectual properties. TCOM is the world's first decentralized IP governance protocol, starting with 65 classic IPs from Japan's "God of Manga" Osamu Tezuka, to redefine the creation, licensing, and value distribution of intellectual properties. Official Website: https://tcomglobal.io/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xc23db46993f643f1fa0494cd30f9f43505885d84

TCOM Global (TCOM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TCOM Global (TCOM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TCOM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TCOM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TCOM's tokenomics, explore TCOM token's live price!

