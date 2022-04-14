SwftCoin (SWFTC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SwftCoin (SWFTC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SwftCoin (SWFTC) Information $SWFTC: Powering SWFT Blockchain and AI Services (SWFTGPT) SwftCoin ($SWFTC) is the native utility token driving SWFT Blockchain's AI-powered ecosystem, SWFTGPT, and the first ever AI token featured on Coinbase. SWFTGPT is also the first domain-specific LLM for crypto. Official Website: http://www.swft.pro/ Whitepaper: http://www.swft.pro/images/SWFT%20WhitePaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x0bb217E40F8a5Cb79Adf04E1aAb60E5abd0dfC1e Buy SWFTC Now!

SwftCoin (SWFTC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SwftCoin (SWFTC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 114.20M $ 114.20M $ 114.20M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.0484 $ 0.0484 $ 0.0484 All-Time Low: $ 0.000468563453269 $ 0.000468563453269 $ 0.000468563453269 Current Price: $ 0.01142 $ 0.01142 $ 0.01142 Learn more about SwftCoin (SWFTC) price

SwftCoin (SWFTC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SwftCoin (SWFTC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SWFTC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SWFTC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SWFTC's tokenomics, explore SWFTC token's live price!

