Swell Network (SWELL) Information Swell is a non-custodial staking protocol with a mission to deliver the world's best liquid staking and restaking experience, simplify access to DeFi, while securing the future of Ethereum and restaking services. Official Website: https://www.swellnetwork.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.swellnetwork.io/swell/what-is-swell Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x0a6E7Ba5042B38349e437ec6Db6214AEC7B35676

Swell Network (SWELL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Swell Network (SWELL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 26.34M Total Supply: $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 2.63B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 100.33M All-Time High: $ 0.07048 All-Time Low: $ 0.007034496316403832 Current Price: $ 0.010033

Swell Network (SWELL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Swell Network (SWELL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SWELL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SWELL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

