SoSoValue (SOSO) Information SoSoValue is an AI-powered investment and research platform that combines the efficiency of CeFi with the transparency of DeFi, addressing challenges like information overload and cross-chain asset management in the cryptocurrency market. The platform consists of two key components: AI Crypto Market Research Tool: Aggregates and analyzes vast amounts of data to deliver clear, actionable market insights. Decentralized SSI Protocol: Built on the EVM, it offers a low-barrier, high-efficiency portfolio management solution, overcoming traditional obstacles like high fees, slow settlements, and restricted market access. By integrating the strengths of CeFi and DeFi, SoSoValue enhances investment decision-making, streamlines wealth management, and helps investors capitalize on market growth opportunities. Official Website: https://sosovalue.com/ Whitepaper: https://sosovalue-white-paper.gitbook.io/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x76A0e27618462bDAC7a29104bdcfFf4E6BFCea2D

SoSoValue (SOSO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SoSoValue (SOSO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 62.34M $ 62.34M $ 62.34M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 115.13M $ 115.13M $ 115.13M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 541.50M $ 541.50M $ 541.50M All-Time High: $ 1.5 $ 1.5 $ 1.5 All-Time Low: $ 0.359832124129385 $ 0.359832124129385 $ 0.359832124129385 Current Price: $ 0.5415 $ 0.5415 $ 0.5415 Learn more about SoSoValue (SOSO) price

SoSoValue (SOSO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SoSoValue (SOSO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SOSO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SOSO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SOSO's tokenomics, explore SOSO token's live price!

