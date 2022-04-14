SOON (SOON) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SOON (SOON), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SOON (SOON) Information SOON is built to deliver the best on-chain trading experience. Besides SOON Mainnet, SOON Stack and InterSOON, the integration of LiveTrade and simpfor.fun further reinforces SOON’s vision, creating a super gateway for Web2 users through livestreaming platforms. Official Website: https://soo.network/ Whitepaper: https://docs.soo.network/introduction/what-is-soon Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/4eDf52YYzL6i6gbZ6FXqrLUPXbtP61f1gPSFM66M4XHe Buy SOON Now!

Market Cap: $ 28.66M
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 200.25M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.6405
All-Time Low: $ 0.12971721425538466
Current Price: $ 0.1431

SOON (SOON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SOON (SOON) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SOON tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SOON tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SOON's tokenomics, explore SOON token's live price!

