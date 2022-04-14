Swarm Markets (SMT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Swarm Markets (SMT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Swarm Markets (SMT) Information Swarm Markets is the world's first regulated DeFi platform for issuing and trading tokenized real-world assets (RWAs). Swarm makes it possible for institutional investors like banks and hedge funds as well as retail investors to trade and stake tokens based on all kinds of RWAs, such as stocks and bonds, alongside crypto. Official Website: https://swarm.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.swarm.markets Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/token/0xE631DABeF60c37a37d70d3B4f812871df663226f

Swarm Markets (SMT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Swarm Markets (SMT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 5.26M $ 5.26M $ 5.26M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 83.94M $ 83.94M $ 83.94M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 1.4 $ 1.4 $ 1.4 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0627 $ 0.0627 $ 0.0627 Learn more about Swarm Markets (SMT) price

Swarm Markets (SMT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Swarm Markets (SMT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SMT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SMT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SMT's tokenomics, explore SMT token's live price!

Swarm Markets (SMT) Price History Analyzing the price history of SMT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore SMT Price History now!

SMT Price Prediction Want to know where SMT might be heading? Our SMT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SMT token's Price Prediction now!

