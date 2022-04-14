SHX (SHX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SHX (SHX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SHX (SHX) Information Stronghold is expanding payments ecosystem using the SHx token as a building block with real-world purpose. Our mission is to provide fast, secure, and accessible financial services for all. Official Website: https://stronghold.co/shx Whitepaper: https://docsend.com/view/dftxunt Block Explorer: https://stellar.expert/explorer/public/asset/SHX-GDSTRSHXHGJ7ZIVRBXEYE5Q74XUVCUSEKEBR7UCHEUUEK72N7I7KJ6JH Buy SHX Now!

SHX (SHX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SHX (SHX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 117.53M $ 117.53M $ 117.53M Total Supply: $ 100.00B $ 100.00B $ 100.00B Circulating Supply: $ 5.79B $ 5.79B $ 5.79B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.03B $ 2.03B $ 2.03B All-Time High: $ 0.02914 $ 0.02914 $ 0.02914 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.020285 $ 0.020285 $ 0.020285 Learn more about SHX (SHX) price

SHX (SHX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SHX (SHX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SHX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SHX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SHX's tokenomics, explore SHX token's live price!

