Shiro Neko (SHIRO) Information Shiro Neko, “White Cat” in Japanese, is embarking on a journey to prove himself in the crypto sphere. Under the mentorship of the legendary Shiba Inu, Shiro learns the ways of blockchain, striving to build his own legacy with $SHIRO. Official Website: https://www.shironeko.gg/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xb0AC2b5a73da0e67A8e5489Ba922B3f8d582e058 Buy SHIRO Now!

Shiro Neko (SHIRO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Shiro Neko (SHIRO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.18M $ 2.18M $ 2.18M Total Supply: $ 1,000.00T $ 1,000.00T $ 1,000.00T Circulating Supply: $ 385.53T $ 385.53T $ 385.53T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.66M $ 5.66M $ 5.66M All-Time High: $ 0.0000009666 $ 0.0000009666 $ 0.0000009666 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000000527740699 $ 0.000000000527740699 $ 0.000000000527740699 Current Price: $ 0.000000005658 $ 0.000000005658 $ 0.000000005658 Learn more about Shiro Neko (SHIRO) price

Shiro Neko (SHIRO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Shiro Neko (SHIRO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SHIRO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SHIRO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SHIRO's tokenomics, explore SHIRO token's live price!

