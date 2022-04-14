Rexas Finance (RXS) Tokenomics
RexasRexas Finance is your gateway to the future of asset management. Rexas Finance empowers you to own or tokenize virtually any real-world asset, from real estate and art to commodities and intellectual property, on a global scale. With Rexas Finance, you gain access to a world where asset liquidity and investment opportunities are boundless.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Rexas Finance (RXS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Rexas Finance (RXS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RXS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RXS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
