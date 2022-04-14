RDEX (RDEX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into RDEX (RDEX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

RDEX (RDEX) Information Orders.Exchange is the first fully-architected order book decentralised exchange on the Bitcoin Layer 1 network. It combines the Ordinals protocol, PSBT technology, Bitcoin scripts, and the Nostr protocol to create the world's first complete trading system and liquidity pool solution based on the Bitcoin Layer 1 network. It has independently written the NIP protocol, which allows user orders to circulate among different DEXs, and is actively promoting the development of the Bitcoin ecosystem and exploring the boundaries of Bitcoin DeFi. Official Website: https://www.orders.exchange/ Block Explorer: https://ordinalscan.net/inscription/79ddd895e48f5f250cfed1e9656e0eb9416d49711c765990bee20f891be1e386i0

RDEX (RDEX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 155.70K All-Time High: $ 0.398 All-Time Low: $ 0.000530588222957301 Current Price: $ 0.001557

RDEX (RDEX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of RDEX (RDEX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RDEX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RDEX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RDEX's tokenomics, explore RDEX token's live price!

