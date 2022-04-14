Rats (RATS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Rats (RATS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Rats (RATS) Information RATS is a BRC20 token on Bitcoin. Block Explorer: https://ordinalswallet.com/inscription/77df24c9f1bd1c6a606eb12eeae3e2a2db40774d54b839b5ae11f438353ddf47i0 Buy RATS Now!

Rats (RATS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 1.00T
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 19.74M
All-Time High: $ 0.000666
All-Time Low: $ 0.000014974184675597
Current Price: $ 0.00001974

Rats (RATS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Rats (RATS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RATS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RATS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RATS's tokenomics, explore RATS token's live price!

