QuantixAI (QAI) Information QuantixAI, developed by Quantix Capital, introduces the QAI Token, an Ethereum-based token designed to optimize liquidity dynamics within a sophisticated algorithmic trading ecosystem.Technically, QuantixAI integrates a spectrum of advanced quantitative trading strategies leveraging statistical models such as AutoRegressive Integrated Moving Average (ARIMA), Generalized Autoregressive Conditional Heteroskedasticity (GARCH), and machine learning algorithms including Support Vector Machines (SVM) and Long Short-Term Memory (LSTM) networks. Real-time data processing capabilities are enhanced through tools like Apache Kafka, facilitating efficient data ingestion and processing. Official Website: https://quantixai.io/ Whitepaper: https://quantixai.io/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xcb21311d3b91b5324f6c11b4f5a656fcacbff122 Buy QAI Now!

Market Cap: $ 82.64M
Total Supply: $ 10.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 804.45K
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.03B
All-Time High: $ 149.09
All-Time Low: $ 2.109046466218064
Current Price: $ 102.73

QuantixAI (QAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of QuantixAI (QAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of QAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many QAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

