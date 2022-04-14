Pyth Network (PYTH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Pyth Network (PYTH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Pyth Network (PYTH) Information The Pyth Network is the largest and fastest-growing first-party oracle network. Pyth delivers real-time market data to financial dApps across 40+ blockchains and provides 350+ low-latency price feeds across cryptocurrencies, equities, ETFs, FX pairs, and commodities. Pyth connects high-fidelity market data from the world’s largest professional traders and exchanges to any smart contract, anywhere. Official Website: https://pyth.network/ Whitepaper: https://pyth.network/whitepaper_v2.pdf Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/HZ1JovNiVvGrGNiiYvEozEVgZ58xaU3RKwX8eACQBCt3 Buy PYTH Now!

Pyth Network (PYTH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pyth Network (PYTH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 733.70M $ 733.70M $ 733.70M Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 5.75B $ 5.75B $ 5.75B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.28B $ 1.28B $ 1.28B All-Time High: $ 4 $ 4 $ 4 All-Time Low: $ 0.08123667498284516 $ 0.08123667498284516 $ 0.08123667498284516 Current Price: $ 0.1276 $ 0.1276 $ 0.1276 Learn more about Pyth Network (PYTH) price

Pyth Network (PYTH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Pyth Network (PYTH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PYTH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PYTH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PYTH's tokenomics, explore PYTH token's live price!

