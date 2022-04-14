Prom (PROM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Prom (PROM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Prom (PROM) Information Official Website: https://prom.io/ Whitepaper: https://prom.io/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xfc82bb4ba86045af6f327323a46e80412b91b27d Buy PROM Now!

Prom (PROM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Prom (PROM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 163.78M $ 163.78M $ 163.78M Total Supply: $ 19.25M $ 19.25M $ 19.25M Circulating Supply: $ 18.25M $ 18.25M $ 18.25M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 172.75M $ 172.75M $ 172.75M All-Time High: $ 9.956 $ 9.956 $ 9.956 All-Time Low: $ 0.100493014529 $ 0.100493014529 $ 0.100493014529 Current Price: $ 8.974 $ 8.974 $ 8.974 Learn more about Prom (PROM) price

Prom (PROM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Prom (PROM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PROM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PROM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PROM's tokenomics, explore PROM token's live price!

Prom (PROM) Price History Analyzing the price history of PROM helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore PROM Price History now!

PROM Price Prediction Want to know where PROM might be heading? Our PROM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See PROM token's Price Prediction now!

