PONGO (PONGO) Information Pongo isn’t just any skunk—he’s a warrior born in the meme coin trenches, where countless tokens rise and fall in the blink of an eye. Born with black and white fur, Pongo wears his colors with pride, symbolizing his loyalty to XRP and his mission to unite meme coins under one flag. For Pongo, the XRP blockchain isn’t just a platform—it’s his battleground, and he’s ready to lead the meme coin revolution. Official Website: https://pongoxrp.com/ Block Explorer: https://xrpscan.com/account/504F4E474F000000000000000000000000000000.rwCq6TENSo3Hh9LKipXnLaxaeXBXKubqki Buy PONGO Now!

Market Cap: $ 1.19M
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 100.00T
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.0000001982
All-Time Low: $ 0.00000000590108406
Current Price: $ 0.0000000119

PONGO (PONGO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PONGO (PONGO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PONGO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PONGO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PONGO's tokenomics, explore PONGO token's live price!

