PLEARN (PLN) Information The Revolutionary Revamp of PLN: Bridging Luxury and Digital Assets. In an era where the boundaries between the digital and real worlds are rapidly blurring, PLN is setting a new standard by revamping its cryptocurrency token into a revolutionary asset that marries luxury with cutting-edge technology. Official Website: https://www.plearn.finance Whitepaper: https://app.plearnclub.com/PLEARN-Whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xBe0D3526fc797583Dada3F30BC390013062A048B Buy PLN Now!

PLEARN (PLN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for PLEARN (PLN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.99M $ 1.99M $ 1.99M Total Supply: $ 700.00M $ 700.00M $ 700.00M Circulating Supply: $ 86.06M $ 86.06M $ 86.06M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 16.22M $ 16.22M $ 16.22M All-Time High: $ 0.355 $ 0.355 $ 0.355 All-Time Low: $ 0.020444703935664384 $ 0.020444703935664384 $ 0.020444703935664384 Current Price: $ 0.02317 $ 0.02317 $ 0.02317 Learn more about PLEARN (PLN) price

PLEARN (PLN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PLEARN (PLN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PLN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PLN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PLN's tokenomics, explore PLN token's live price!

