Pixelverse (PIXFI) Information Pixelverse features a cyberpunk-themed game available on both Telegram and web browsers. The platform boasts 50M players and over 12M social media followers.Featuring a diverse array of games with RPG elements and real-time PvP battles, Pixelverse has attracted over 500K online players ready to battle on PixelTap. The platform also showcases notable projects such as ""Huxley"" by Ben Mauro, an art director renowned for his work on Call of Duty, Halo, and Metal Gear. Official Website: https://pixelverse.xyz Whitepaper: https://docs.pixelverse.xyz Block Explorer: https://app.nansen.ai/token-god-mode?chain=ethereum&tab=transactions&tokenAddress=0xd795eb12034C2b77d787a22292c26fab5f5C70Aa

Pixelverse (PIXFI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pixelverse (PIXFI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.19M $ 1.19M $ 1.19M Total Supply: $ 5.00B $ 5.00B $ 5.00B Circulating Supply: $ 2.72B $ 2.72B $ 2.72B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.19M $ 2.19M $ 2.19M All-Time High: $ 0.09945 $ 0.09945 $ 0.09945 All-Time Low: $ 0.000363447169020196 $ 0.000363447169020196 $ 0.000363447169020196 Current Price: $ 0.0004371 $ 0.0004371 $ 0.0004371 Learn more about Pixelverse (PIXFI) price

Pixelverse (PIXFI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Pixelverse (PIXFI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PIXFI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PIXFI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PIXFI's tokenomics, explore PIXFI token's live price!

