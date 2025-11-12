PHILCOIN (PHL) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into PHILCOIN (PHL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 5.00B
$ 5.00B$ 5.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 123.15M
$ 123.15M$ 123.15M
All-Time High:
$ 0.03403
$ 0.03403$ 0.03403
All-Time Low:
$ 0.000828659014263877
$ 0.000828659014263877$ 0.000828659014263877
Current Price:
$ 0.02463
$ 0.02463$ 0.02463

PHILCOIN (PHL) Information

Philcoin is the world’s first philanthropic coin that’s changing the way giving happens. Built on the belief that everyone should have the power to give and receive, Philcoin is the Get2Give rewards token within the PhilSocial ecosystem: users earn rewards through referrals, transactions, and platform engagement, and unlock those rewards by giving back to verified causes.

Official Website:
https://philcoin.io
Block Explorer:
https://polygonscan.com/token/0x24c80d7f032bc8d308f10d59e20d5a65b90b7334

PHILCOIN (PHL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of PHILCOIN (PHL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of PHL tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many PHL tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

