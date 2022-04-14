Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Perpetual Protocol (PERP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Information Perpetual Protocol is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM). Traders can trade with vAMMs directly without the need for counterparties. PERP holders can become stakers by staking the PERP tokens in exchange for a portion of the transaction fees plus the staking rewards. Official Website: https://perp.com Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/9BsnSWDPfbusseZfnXyZ3un14CyPMZYvsKjWY3Y8Gbqn Buy PERP Now!

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Perpetual Protocol (PERP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 19.05M $ 19.05M $ 19.05M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 66.00M $ 66.00M $ 66.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 25.181 $ 25.181 $ 25.181 All-Time Low: $ 0.16472737216386243 $ 0.16472737216386243 $ 0.16472737216386243 Current Price: $ 0.2887 $ 0.2887 $ 0.2887 Learn more about Perpetual Protocol (PERP) price

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Perpetual Protocol (PERP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PERP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PERP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PERP's tokenomics, explore PERP token's live price!

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Price History Analyzing the price history of PERP helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore PERP Price History now!

