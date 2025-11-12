PEPECASH (PECH) Tokenomics
PEPECASH (PECH) Information
PEPECASH is a meme coin built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), inspired by internet meme culture and the dream of becoming as iconic as the original PEPE coin. It wasn’t created with venture capital or speculative trading in mind, but rather with a simple idea: “Let’s give it a try.” Meme coins have gained traction in the crypto space by blending investment with entertainment and strong community engagement. PEPECASH embodies this spirit of marketability, where value is not dictated by traditional metrics but by collective belief. One person saying “PEPECASH is worth $1” may not matter—but when tens of thousands, or even millions, echo the same message, the market starts to listen. PEPECASH seeks to harness this community-driven momentum, aiming to transform enthusiasm into real market presence. It's not just a coin—it’s a movement shaped by culture, belief, and shared vision.
PEPECASH (PECH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of PEPECASH (PECH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PECH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PECH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
PEPECASH (PECH) Price History
Analyzing the price history of PECH helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
PECH Price Prediction
Want to know where PECH might be heading? Our PECH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
