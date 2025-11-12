Palu (PALU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Palu (PALU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Palu (PALU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Palu (PALU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 12.96M Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 12.96M All-Time High: $ 0.1249 All-Time Low: $ 0.000104834149204448 Current Price: $ 0.012958

Palu (PALU) Information PALU is a BNB Chain meme coin centered on a “doll/mascot” concept, with a community-driven narrative of “Binance dolls on-chain, potentially recognized by the official team.” PALU is a BNB Chain meme coin centered on a “doll/mascot” concept, with a community-driven narrative of “Binance dolls on-chain, potentially recognized by the official team.” Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x02e75d28a8aa2a0033b8cf866fcf0bb0e1ee4444

Palu (PALU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Palu (PALU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PALU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PALU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PALU's tokenomics, explore PALU token's live price!

