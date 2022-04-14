3DPass (P3D) Tokenomics Discover key insights into 3DPass (P3D), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

3DPass (P3D) Information Layer 1 blockchain, Proof of Scan is a revolutionary protocol preventing digital assets from being copied, recognition-based algorithm Grid2d, deterministic blockchain finality. 3Dpass Coin: mineable, 3DPRC-2 tokenization standard, Decentralized governance, Forkless upgrade, On-chain Identity, Smart Contracts. Official Website: https://3dpass.org/ Whitepaper: https://3dpass.org/3DPass_white_paper.pdf Block Explorer: https://3dpscan.xyz Buy P3D Now!

3DPass (P3D) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for 3DPass (P3D), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 725.38K $ 725.38K $ 725.38K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 520.36M $ 520.36M $ 520.36M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.39M $ 1.39M $ 1.39M All-Time High: $ 0.0498 $ 0.0498 $ 0.0498 All-Time Low: $ 0.001164444308407334 $ 0.001164444308407334 $ 0.001164444308407334 Current Price: $ 0.001394 $ 0.001394 $ 0.001394 Learn more about 3DPass (P3D) price

3DPass (P3D) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of 3DPass (P3D) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of P3D tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many P3D tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand P3D's tokenomics, explore P3D token's live price!

