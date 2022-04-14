Open Loot (OL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Open Loot (OL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Open Loot (OL) Information Open Loot is a Web3 gaming distribution platform and marketplace that supports game developers and publishers with go-to-market strategies, distribution, user experience, payments, etc. Official Website: https://openloot.com/ Whitepaper: https://wiki.openloot.com/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/address/0x1F57da732A77636D913C9a75d685B26CC85DCC3A Buy OL Now!

Open Loot (OL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Open Loot (OL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 20.41M $ 20.41M $ 20.41M Total Supply: $ 5.00B $ 5.00B $ 5.00B Circulating Supply: $ 622.98M $ 622.98M $ 622.98M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 163.80M $ 163.80M $ 163.80M All-Time High: $ 0.69 $ 0.69 $ 0.69 All-Time Low: $ 0.010004023298681924 $ 0.010004023298681924 $ 0.010004023298681924 Current Price: $ 0.03276 $ 0.03276 $ 0.03276 Learn more about Open Loot (OL) price

Open Loot (OL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Open Loot (OL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OL's tokenomics, explore OL token's live price!

Open Loot (OL) Price History Analyzing the price history of OL helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

OL Price Prediction Want to know where OL might be heading? Our OL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

