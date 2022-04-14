OKAMI Project (OKM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into OKAMI Project (OKM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

OKAMI Project (OKM) Information Okami provide a unique Web3 Wallet service and credit card offering that allows users to contribute to society while investing and trading cryptocurrency. When users use the OKAMI Card, a credit card linked to the OKAMI Wallet, the fees associated with the card are donated to animal welfare organizations. Furthermore, the OKAMI Coins (OKM) stored in the OKAMI Wallet are consumed during transactions, with a portion of them being allocated to support animal protection efforts. Official Website: https://okami.org/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x6f0e4623c17fad316f61432e873765efe5010681 Buy OKM Now!

OKAMI Project (OKM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for OKAMI Project (OKM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.0005 $ 0.0005 $ 0.0005 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.000014793 $ 0.000014793 $ 0.000014793 Learn more about OKAMI Project (OKM) price

OKAMI Project (OKM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of OKAMI Project (OKM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OKM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OKM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OKM's tokenomics, explore OKM token's live price!

