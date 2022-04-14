Nolus Protocol (NLS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Nolus Protocol (NLS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Nolus Protocol (NLS) Information Nolus is an interoperable appchain built using the Cosmos SDK that aims to tackle inefficiencies in CeFi and DeFi money markets. Official Website: https://nolus.io/ Whitepaper: https://nolus.io/Nolus-Whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://explorer.nolus.io/ Buy NLS Now!

Nolus Protocol (NLS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nolus Protocol (NLS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.14M $ 7.14M $ 7.14M All-Time High: $ 0.10808 $ 0.10808 $ 0.10808 All-Time Low: $ 0.00500909008334699 $ 0.00500909008334699 $ 0.00500909008334699 Current Price: $ 0.007136 $ 0.007136 $ 0.007136 Learn more about Nolus Protocol (NLS) price

Nolus Protocol (NLS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Nolus Protocol (NLS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NLS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NLS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NLS's tokenomics, explore NLS token's live price!

