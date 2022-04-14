Edu3Labs (NFE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Edu3Labs (NFE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Edu3Labs (NFE) Information Edu3Labs combines education and blockchain technology to create a platform where content creators, learners, and NFE token holders can all benefit. Edu3Labs is a new and innovative way to make learning more engaging and rewarding for everyone. Official Website: https://about.edu3labs.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.edu3labs.com/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xf03ca04dd56d695a410f46f14fef4028b22fb79a Buy NFE Now!

Edu3Labs (NFE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Edu3Labs (NFE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 79.10K $ 79.10K $ 79.10K Total Supply: $ 900.00M $ 900.00M $ 900.00M Circulating Supply: $ 104.38M $ 104.38M $ 104.38M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 682.02K $ 682.02K $ 682.02K All-Time High: $ 0.37089 $ 0.37089 $ 0.37089 All-Time Low: $ 0.00068463368763056 $ 0.00068463368763056 $ 0.00068463368763056 Current Price: $ 0.0007578 $ 0.0007578 $ 0.0007578 Learn more about Edu3Labs (NFE) price

Edu3Labs (NFE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Edu3Labs (NFE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NFE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NFE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NFE's tokenomics, explore NFE token's live price!

