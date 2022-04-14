Nexum (NEXM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Nexum (NEXM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Nexum (NEXM) Information Nexum is a blockchain-enabled financial services business, a multi-chain "Layer 3", driving innovation in the bank disintermediation and financial transmission processes. Nexum will utilize the shipping industry as the first use case for their products providing reliable and efficient financing to traders serving in the maritime trade. Official Website: https://nexum.ai Whitepaper: https://nexum.ai/document/nxm_white_paper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xe831F96A7a1DcE1aa2EB760b1e296c6A74CaA9d5 Buy NEXM Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.21
All-Time Low: $ 0.000666810527759697
Current Price: $ 0.003005

Nexum (NEXM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Nexum (NEXM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NEXM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NEXM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NEXM's tokenomics, explore NEXM token's live price!

