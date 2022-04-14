CoinMusme (MSM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into CoinMusme (MSM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

CoinMusme (MSM) Information Musme Coin forms the foundation of CoinMusme - a name that translates to 'Coin Girls' or 'CoinWaifu' in English. This anime-inspired blockchain game, emerging from Japan, puts a unique spin on cryptocurrency characters. CoinMusme brings popular tokens like Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Matic to life as interactive idol characters, aiming to breathe fresh excitement into the Play to Earn gaming experience. Official Website: https://coinmusme.com/en/ Whitepaper: https://coin-musme.gitbook.io/coin-musme-white-paper/english-1 Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x2C3b62CdeaB213ff58ad24fe8bBDF224c7F66Dce Buy MSM Now!

CoinMusme (MSM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for CoinMusme (MSM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.067848 $ 0.067848 $ 0.067848 All-Time Low: $ 0.001452082920178573 $ 0.001452082920178573 $ 0.001452082920178573 Current Price: $ 0.001779 $ 0.001779 $ 0.001779 Learn more about CoinMusme (MSM) price

CoinMusme (MSM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CoinMusme (MSM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MSM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MSM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MSM's tokenomics, explore MSM token's live price!

