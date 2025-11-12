Microsoft (MSFTON) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Microsoft (MSFTON), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Microsoft (MSFTON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Microsoft (MSFTON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.51M $ 2.51M $ 2.51M Total Supply: $ 4.93K $ 4.93K $ 4.93K Circulating Supply: $ 4.93K $ 4.93K $ 4.93K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.51M $ 2.51M $ 2.51M All-Time High: $ 557.91 $ 557.91 $ 557.91 All-Time Low: $ 492.8458515171225 $ 492.8458515171225 $ 492.8458515171225 Current Price: $ 508.84 $ 508.84 $ 508.84 Learn more about Microsoft (MSFTON) price Buy MSFTON Now!

Microsoft (MSFTON) Information Ondo is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the transition to an open economy by building the platforms, assets, and infrastructure that bring financial markets onchain. Ondo is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the transition to an open economy by building the platforms, assets, and infrastructure that bring financial markets onchain. Official Website: https://app.ondo.finance/assets/msfton Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xB812837b81a3a6b81d7CD74CfB19A7f2784555E5

Microsoft (MSFTON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Microsoft (MSFTON) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MSFTON tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MSFTON tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MSFTON's tokenomics, explore MSFTON token's live price!

Microsoft (MSFTON) Price History Analyzing the price history of MSFTON helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. MSFTON Price Prediction Want to know where MSFTON might be heading? Our MSFTON price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

