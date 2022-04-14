MoonEdge (MOONED) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MoonEdge (MOONED), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MoonEdge (MOONED) Information MoonEdge accelerates Web3 adoption by launching and incubating prominent start-ups within high performing verticals: including Gaming, DeFi, AI, Scaling Solutions and ZK Technology. It offers creators and developers access to funding, community building, marketing, and a robust network of partnerships. This framework aims to ensure the successful launch of top-tier projects to not only the MoonEdge community, but also to a broader audience. Official Website: https://moonedge.finance/ Whitepaper: https://firebasestorage.googleapis.com/v0/b/moonedge-d596d.appspot.com/o/Litepaper_ME_2106.pdf?alt=media&token=3d5ba4d9-f2d1-4eff-8601-e955ed59c8d2 Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/address/0x7e4c577ca35913af564ee2a24d882a4946ec492b Buy MOONED Now!

MoonEdge (MOONED) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MoonEdge (MOONED), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 200.00M $ 200.00M $ 200.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 376.80K $ 376.80K $ 376.80K All-Time High: $ 0.00748 $ 0.00748 $ 0.00748 All-Time Low: $ 0.001860763764007076 $ 0.001860763764007076 $ 0.001860763764007076 Current Price: $ 0.001884 $ 0.001884 $ 0.001884 Learn more about MoonEdge (MOONED) price

MoonEdge (MOONED) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MoonEdge (MOONED) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MOONED tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MOONED tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MOONED's tokenomics, explore MOONED token's live price!

How to Buy MOONED Interested in adding MoonEdge (MOONED) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy MOONED, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy MOONED on MEXC now!

MoonEdge (MOONED) Price History Analyzing the price history of MOONED helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore MOONED Price History now!

MOONED Price Prediction Want to know where MOONED might be heading? Our MOONED price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See MOONED token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!