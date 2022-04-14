Wise Monkey (MONKY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Wise Monkey (MONKY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Wise Monkey (MONKY) Information Wise Monkey ($MONKY), a memecoin inspired by the globally recognized “Three Wise Monkeys” proverb: See No Evil, Hear No Evil, Speak No Evil. Official Website: https://wisemonky.com Whitepaper: https://blog.floki.com/floki-to-support-the-wise-monkey-monky-launch-8632db5691a9 Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x59e69094398afbea632f8bd63033bdd2443a3be1#balances Buy MONKY Now!

Wise Monkey (MONKY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wise Monkey (MONKY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 7.56M $ 7.56M $ 7.56M Total Supply: $ 10.00T $ 10.00T $ 10.00T Circulating Supply: $ 8.50T $ 8.50T $ 8.50T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.90M $ 8.90M $ 8.90M All-Time High: $ 0.001998 $ 0.001998 $ 0.001998 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000636854049651 $ 0.000000636854049651 $ 0.000000636854049651 Current Price: $ 0.0000008896 $ 0.0000008896 $ 0.0000008896 Learn more about Wise Monkey (MONKY) price

Wise Monkey (MONKY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Wise Monkey (MONKY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MONKY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MONKY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MONKY's tokenomics, explore MONKY token's live price!

How to Buy MONKY Interested in adding Wise Monkey (MONKY) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy MONKY, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy MONKY on MEXC now!

Wise Monkey (MONKY) Price History Analyzing the price history of MONKY helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore MONKY Price History now!

MONKY Price Prediction Want to know where MONKY might be heading? Our MONKY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See MONKY token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!