Moby AI (MOBY) Information AI agent that help you find winning trades, analyze your portfolio, complete your taxes. Official Website: https://mobyscreener.com/ Whitepaper: https://odd-chopper-fec.notion.site/MOBY-Whitepaper-20a2df75803e80e5af6edd22d8efb1b5 Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/Cy1GS2FqefgaMbi45UunrUzin1rfEmTUYnomddzBpump Buy MOBY Now!

Moby AI (MOBY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Moby AI (MOBY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 34.11M $ 34.11M $ 34.11M Total Supply: $ 999.97M $ 999.97M $ 999.97M Circulating Supply: $ 999.97M $ 999.97M $ 999.97M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 34.11M $ 34.11M $ 34.11M All-Time High: $ 0.2 $ 0.2 $ 0.2 All-Time Low: $ 0.008659115491059896 $ 0.008659115491059896 $ 0.008659115491059896 Current Price: $ 0.034111 $ 0.034111 $ 0.034111 Learn more about Moby AI (MOBY) price

Moby AI (MOBY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Moby AI (MOBY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MOBY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MOBY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MOBY's tokenomics, explore MOBY token's live price!

