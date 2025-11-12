MissionPawsible is a mobile GameFi platform seamlessly integrated into messaging apps, starting with Telegram, developed by the team behind BabyDoge — one of the world’s largest memecoins. It reimagines the classic mobile city builder through a Web3 economy powered by the $MP token, where progress unlocks seasonal rewards and prize pools. Beyond building, users can compete in casual games against AI agents or challenge friends in private rooms — all without leaving chat. With instant onboarding, engaging mechanics, and access to a massive community, MissionPawsible brings blockchain gaming to the platforms people already use every day.