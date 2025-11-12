MISSION (MISSION) Tokenomics
MissionPawsible is a mobile GameFi platform seamlessly integrated into messaging apps, starting with Telegram, developed by the team behind BabyDoge — one of the world’s largest memecoins. It reimagines the classic mobile city builder through a Web3 economy powered by the $MP token, where progress unlocks seasonal rewards and prize pools. Beyond building, users can compete in casual games against AI agents or challenge friends in private rooms — all without leaving chat. With instant onboarding, engaging mechanics, and access to a massive community, MissionPawsible brings blockchain gaming to the platforms people already use every day.
MISSION (MISSION) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of MISSION (MISSION) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MISSION tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MISSION tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
MISSION (MISSION) Price History
Analyzing the price history of MISSION helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
MISSION Price Prediction
Want to know where MISSION might be heading? Our MISSION price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
