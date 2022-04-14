MARS4 (MARS4) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MARS4 (MARS4), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Mars4 - centered ecosystem where you can explore a virtual Mars Metaverse, own and customize your land property and even reap the rewards of the world's first revenue-generating NFT! Mars4 users purchase land plots where they can later cultivate civilisations and create economies. Landlords can build upon, rent and sell their lots. Official Website: https://www.mars4.me/ Whitepaper: https://2bf9dbcc-9954-4812-b730-74d16a9a4980.filesusr.com/ugd/23ded4_33ffcac3c7b5479fad63bbd51f3bd278.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x16CDA4028e9E872a38AcB903176719299beAed87

MARS4 (MARS4) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MARS4 (MARS4), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 219.55K $ 219.55K $ 219.55K Total Supply: $ 4.00B $ 4.00B $ 4.00B Circulating Supply: $ 2.48B $ 2.48B $ 2.48B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 353.68K $ 353.68K $ 353.68K All-Time High: $ 0.08849 $ 0.08849 $ 0.08849 All-Time Low: $ 0.000086262035047803 $ 0.000086262035047803 $ 0.000086262035047803 Current Price: $ 0.00008842 $ 0.00008842 $ 0.00008842 Learn more about MARS4 (MARS4) price

MARS4 (MARS4) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MARS4 (MARS4) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MARS4 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MARS4 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MARS4's tokenomics, explore MARS4 token's live price!

MARS4 (MARS4) Price History Analyzing the price history of MARS4 helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore MARS4 Price History now!

MARS4 Price Prediction Want to know where MARS4 might be heading? Our MARS4 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See MARS4 token's Price Prediction now!

