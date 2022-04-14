Leeds United FC (LUFC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Leeds United FC (LUFC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Leeds United FC (LUFC) Information One $LUFC Fan Token is all you need to access every engagement and participation opportunity available for Leeds United fans. $LUFC Fan Tokens can't be spent and they will never run out. Every time you use your free $LUFC Fan Token to engage with Leeds United, you'll earn XP reward points that will allow you to move closer to unlocking rewards which can include club merchandise as well as digital and real-life experiences linked to the club. Official Website: https://www.socios.com/fan-tokens/ Block Explorer: https://chiliscan.com/token/0xF67A8a4299f7EBF0c58DbFb38941D0867f300C30

Leeds United FC (LUFC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Leeds United FC (LUFC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 100.88K $ 100.88K $ 100.88K Total Supply: $ 10.00M $ 10.00M $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: $ 3.27M $ 3.27M $ 3.27M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 308.90K $ 308.90K $ 308.90K All-Time High: $ 1.969 $ 1.969 $ 1.969 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.03089 $ 0.03089 $ 0.03089 Learn more about Leeds United FC (LUFC) price

Leeds United FC (LUFC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Leeds United FC (LUFC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LUFC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LUFC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LUFC's tokenomics, explore LUFC token's live price!

