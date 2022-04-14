Luxury Travel Token (LTT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Luxury Travel Token (LTT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Luxury Travel Token (LTT) Information Luxury Travel Token is a token project supporting a new innovative luxury travel brand. It provides a new and revolutionary luxury travel experience from Japan to all over the world. It is an exciting project that engages people around the world as participants and supporters. Official Website: https://lt-t.io/ Whitepaper: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/hj1c0ihd01nym8kevrin7/LTT-WP-Final-EN.pdf?rlkey=p0vm8l7mt1p33tdhy0gx6zs96&e=1&st=hnr3k3yq&dl=0 Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x3F91Ad19AF450B44cf5176b4dE719d77CB19EEc7 Buy LTT Now!

Luxury Travel Token (LTT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Luxury Travel Token (LTT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100.00B $ 100.00B $ 100.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 471.95M $ 471.95M $ 471.95M All-Time High: $ 0.193562 $ 0.193562 $ 0.193562 All-Time Low: $ 0.001171326666446022 $ 0.001171326666446022 $ 0.001171326666446022 Current Price: $ 0.0047195 $ 0.0047195 $ 0.0047195 Learn more about Luxury Travel Token (LTT) price

Luxury Travel Token (LTT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Luxury Travel Token (LTT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LTT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LTT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LTT's tokenomics, explore LTT token's live price!

