LandRocker (LRT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into LandRocker (LRT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

LandRocker (LRT) Information LandRocker is a P2E game about battle, discovery, and space exploration. Travel to faraway planets, liberate them from alien control & launch mining missions to collect rare and valuable resources such as NFTs, crypto tokens, and crafting materials. Official Website: https://landrocker.io/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.landrocker.io/ Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/token/0xfb7f8A2C0526D01BFB00192781B7a7761841B16C Buy LRT Now!

LandRocker (LRT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for LandRocker (LRT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 223.78K $ 223.78K $ 223.78K Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 4.00B $ 4.00B $ 4.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 560.00K $ 560.00K $ 560.00K All-Time High: $ 0.010854 $ 0.010854 $ 0.010854 All-Time Low: $ 0.00002117160471387 $ 0.00002117160471387 $ 0.00002117160471387 Current Price: $ 0.000056 $ 0.000056 $ 0.000056 Learn more about LandRocker (LRT) price

LandRocker (LRT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of LandRocker (LRT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LRT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LRT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LRT's tokenomics, explore LRT token's live price!

How to Buy LRT Interested in adding LandRocker (LRT) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy LRT, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy LRT on MEXC now!

LandRocker (LRT) Price History Analyzing the price history of LRT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore LRT Price History now!

LRT Price Prediction Want to know where LRT might be heading? Our LRT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See LRT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!