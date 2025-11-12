What is LINE

Market Cap: --
Total Supply: $ 500.00M
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 15.30K
All-Time High: $ 0.35
All-Time Low: --
Current Price: $ 0.0000306

Line Protocol (LINE) Information Line Protocol – A scalable and secure blockchain infrastructure designed to power next-generation Web3 applications, decentralized finance, and immersive gaming ecosystems. Line Protocol – A scalable and secure blockchain infrastructure designed to power next-generation Web3 applications, decentralized finance, and immersive gaming ecosystems. Official Website: https://lineprotocol.io/ Whitepaper: https://lineprotocol.io/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/address/0xa63c1ce4963ea71f93e79223649a3f2f2ebb079b

Line Protocol (LINE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Line Protocol (LINE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LINE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LINE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LINE's tokenomics, explore LINE token's live price!

