Wink (LIKE) Information LIKE is the utility token at the core of an ecosystem of AI & blockchain products built for creators by Like Labs. Like Labs is developing a suite of solutions using AI and blockchain to empower creators, amplify their reach, and create sustainable revenue streams in this new digital age. We believe by removing financial censorship, and providing cutting-edge AI tools, we will create a fairer and more inclusive creator economy. Official Website: http://w.ink/ Whitepaper: https://trywink.gitbook.io/wink Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/3bRTivrVsitbmCTGtqwp7hxXPsybkjn4XLNtPsHqa3zR

Wink (LIKE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 3.59M Total Supply: $ 500.00M Circulating Supply: $ 331.16M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.41M All-Time High: $ 0.8856 All-Time Low: $ 0.001349657658212979 Current Price: $ 0.010829

Wink (LIKE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Wink (LIKE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LIKE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LIKE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

