Legacy Network (LGCT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Legacy Network (LGCT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Legacy Network (LGCT) Information Legacy Network AG is transforming personal and professional development with its flagship product Legacy Academy, a gamified learning app that leverages blockchain-based rewards to incentivize its users. Official Website: https://www.legacynetwork.io/ Whitepaper: https://www.legacynetwork.io/pdf/WP_Eng.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xD38B305CaC06990c0887032A02C03D6839f770A8 Buy LGCT Now!

Legacy Network (LGCT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Legacy Network (LGCT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 192.63M $ 192.63M $ 192.63M Total Supply: $ 300.00M $ 300.00M $ 300.00M Circulating Supply: $ 106.14M $ 106.14M $ 106.14M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 544.47M $ 544.47M $ 544.47M All-Time High: $ 2.236 $ 2.236 $ 2.236 All-Time Low: $ 0.7988833348798597 $ 0.7988833348798597 $ 0.7988833348798597 Current Price: $ 1.8149 $ 1.8149 $ 1.8149 Learn more about Legacy Network (LGCT) price

Legacy Network (LGCT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Legacy Network (LGCT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LGCT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LGCT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LGCT's tokenomics, explore LGCT token's live price!

How to Buy LGCT Interested in adding Legacy Network (LGCT) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy LGCT, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy LGCT on MEXC now!

Legacy Network (LGCT) Price History Analyzing the price history of LGCT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore LGCT Price History now!

LGCT Price Prediction Want to know where LGCT might be heading? Our LGCT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See LGCT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!