LightningBitcoin (LBTC) Information Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a peer-to-peer electronic cash system. It is an innovative experiment based on Bitcoin, and its on-chain governance system enables and separates the rights of voting and block generation. LBTC is an instant, secure, scalable and nearly free Internet-of-Value protocol for global payments. Mining rigs are no longer required for users to participate due to LBTC’s UTXO-based DPoS consensus mechanism, which enables full decentralization. Official Website: http://lbtc.io/ Whitepaper: http://lbtc.io/web/viewer.html Block Explorer: http://explorer.lbtc.io Buy LBTC Now!

LightningBitcoin (LBTC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for LightningBitcoin (LBTC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 7.47M $ 7.47M $ 7.47M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 541.50K $ 541.50K $ 541.50K All-Time High: $ 7.4 $ 7.4 $ 7.4 All-Time Low: $ 0.05135513457072038 $ 0.05135513457072038 $ 0.05135513457072038 Current Price: $ 0.07253 $ 0.07253 $ 0.07253 Learn more about LightningBitcoin (LBTC) price

LightningBitcoin (LBTC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of LightningBitcoin (LBTC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LBTC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LBTC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LBTC's tokenomics, explore LBTC token's live price!

