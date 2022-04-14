Kroma (KRO) Tokenomics
As Asia’s leading Layer 2 solution built on the Superchain and backed by Wemade, Kroma is the first OP Stack rollup with an active fault-proof system utilizing zkEVM, will transition to a universal ZK Rollup once the generation of ZK proofs becomes more cost-efficient and faster — using its original modular ZK backend library, Tachyon, and plans to push for a gamified Web3 experience, leveraging its strengths in gaming, consumer applications, the Asian market, and technical capabilities to foster true universal Web3 adoption.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KRO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KRO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.