KOLZ (KOLZ) Information KOLZ is a cutting-edge Web3 platform designed to bridge the gap between leading influencers in the cryptocurrency space, known as Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), and their followers. By leveraging Sensay’s advanced AI-powered replication technology, KOLZ enables influencers to create digital replicas of themselves, allowing their followers unprecedented access to their knowledge, strategies, and insights. The KOLZ token is the primary utility token of this ecosystem, offering unique features and benefits for both users and influencers. Official Website: https://kolz.chat/ Whitepaper: https://docs.kolz.chat/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/address/0x288741b45ad4042f7b124e38b53cec5e9cca0376 Buy KOLZ Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 10.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 894.60K
All-Time High: $ 0.0018898
All-Time Low: $ 0.000030379678630476
Current Price: $ 0.00008946

KOLZ (KOLZ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of KOLZ (KOLZ) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KOLZ tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KOLZ tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KOLZ's tokenomics, explore KOLZ token's live price!

