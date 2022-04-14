Kiba Inu (KIBA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kiba Inu (KIBA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Kiba Inu (KIBA) Information Kiba Inu is restoring integrity to meme coins by building the safest Dex and Launchpad in the space. KibaSwap already includes our swap, KibaFomo, Honeypot Checker, KibaTools, and KibaReports. Official Website: https://kibainu.org Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x005d1123878fc55fbd56b54c73963b234a64af3c Buy KIBA Now!

Kiba Inu (KIBA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kiba Inu (KIBA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00T $ 1.00T $ 1.00T Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 866.60K $ 866.60K $ 866.60K All-Time High: $ 0.0000819 $ 0.0000819 $ 0.0000819 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000138837383056 $ 0.000000138837383056 $ 0.000000138837383056 Current Price: $ 0.0000008666 $ 0.0000008666 $ 0.0000008666 Learn more about Kiba Inu (KIBA) price

Kiba Inu (KIBA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kiba Inu (KIBA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KIBA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KIBA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KIBA's tokenomics, explore KIBA token's live price!

Kiba Inu (KIBA) Price History Analyzing the price history of KIBA helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore KIBA Price History now!

KIBA Price Prediction Want to know where KIBA might be heading? Our KIBA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See KIBA token's Price Prediction now!

