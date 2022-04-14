SPACE ID (ID) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SPACE ID (ID), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SPACE ID (ID) Information SPACE ID is building a universal name service network with a one-stop identity platform to discover, register, trade, and manage Web3 domains. It also includes a Web3 Name SDK & API for developers across blockchains and provides a multi-chain name service for everyone to easily build and create a Web3 identity. Official Website: https://space.id Whitepaper: https://docs.space.id Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x2dff88a56767223a5529ea5960da7a3f5f766406 Buy ID Now!

SPACE ID (ID) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SPACE ID (ID), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 194.49M $ 194.49M $ 194.49M Total Supply: $ 2.00B $ 2.00B $ 2.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.09B $ 1.09B $ 1.09B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 357.80M $ 357.80M $ 357.80M All-Time High: $ 1.8377 $ 1.8377 $ 1.8377 All-Time Low: $ 0.1348710561542328 $ 0.1348710561542328 $ 0.1348710561542328 Current Price: $ 0.1789 $ 0.1789 $ 0.1789 Learn more about SPACE ID (ID) price

SPACE ID (ID) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SPACE ID (ID) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ID tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ID tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ID's tokenomics, explore ID token's live price!

