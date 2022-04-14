Hivello (HVLO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Hivello (HVLO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Hivello (HVLO) Information Hivello's mission is to radically simplify and open up DePIN mining to everyone. Hivello empowers users to access DePIN mining by aggregating DePIN networks into a hyper intelligent, super simple node application. Leveraging advanced AI (Hivello Intelligence) for mining reward optimization, Hivello ensures you're always mining the most profitable DePINs based on your hardware, location, and network conditions. This eliminates technical barriers, making it easy for anyone to participate and earn from decentralised infrastructure with zero up front fees. Official Website: https://hivello.com Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1b6IpGARUdV0DXWsQIy0tQV3iegqNW86A/view Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/Gdck9KXSSiMMhNyjUjo4sVT1GDzeZnZP2yse9jhax3GR

Hivello (HVLO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hivello (HVLO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 542.34K Total Supply: $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.08B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.00M All-Time High: $ 0.00949 All-Time Low: $ 0.000326449368716657 Current Price: $ 0.0005002

Hivello (HVLO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Hivello (HVLO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HVLO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HVLO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

