HOP (HOP) Information Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period. Official Website: https://hop.exchange/ Whitepaper: https://hop.exchange/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/address/0xc5102fe9359fd9a28f877a67e36b0f050d81a3cc Buy HOP Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.30M
All-Time High: $ 0.4052
All-Time Low: $ 0.004646290994782193
Current Price: $ 0.011299

HOP (HOP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of HOP (HOP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HOP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HOP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HOP's tokenomics, explore HOP token's live price!

