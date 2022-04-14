Human (HMT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Human (HMT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Human (HMT) Information HUMAN Protocol supports the creation of decentralized and automated job markets that fulfill the potential of workers and businesses.The Protocol is designed to improve the systems through which humans request and complete work. It accomplishes this by tokenizing work or contribution and automating the process of launching, evaluating, and paying out that work on-chain. By automating these processes, HUMAN Protocol can dramatically improve interactions in existing job markets, while unlocking new markets enabled by the global, permissionless micropayments enabled by blockchains. Official Website: https://www.humanprotocol.org/ Whitepaper: https://docs.humanprotocol.org/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xd1ba9BAC957322D6e8c07a160a3A8dA11A0d2867 Buy HMT Now!

Human (HMT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Human (HMT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 15.25M $ 15.25M $ 15.25M All-Time High: $ 0.17998 $ 0.17998 $ 0.17998 All-Time Low: $ 0.010131568459792389 $ 0.010131568459792389 $ 0.010131568459792389 Current Price: $ 0.01525 $ 0.01525 $ 0.01525 Learn more about Human (HMT) price

Human (HMT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Human (HMT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HMT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HMT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HMT's tokenomics, explore HMT token's live price!

Human (HMT) Price History Analyzing the price history of HMT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore HMT Price History now!

